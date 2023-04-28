Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kevin Newman -- batting .226 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .208.
- In eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), Newman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
