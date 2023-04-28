On Friday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .211 with a walk.

In three of 10 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

Maile has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings