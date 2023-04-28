Nick Senzel -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .227 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Senzel has had a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In five games this season (38.5%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings