On Friday, April 28 at 9:40 PM ET, the Oakland Athletics (5-21) host the Cincinnati Reds (10-15) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Drew Rucinski will get the ball for the Athletics, while Luis Cessa will take the mound for the Reds.

The Athletics are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Reds have -110 odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Rucinski - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-3, 10.80 ERA)

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Athletics will play as favorites this season.

The Athletics have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Oakland has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Athletics have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, Oakland and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won six of 19 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+250) Luke Maile 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

