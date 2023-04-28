Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Athletics on April 28, 2023
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Brent Rooker and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds play at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Reds vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
India Stats
- India has recorded 25 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .281/.394/.404 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has recorded 18 hits with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.
- He's slashing .305/.425/.695 on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Angels
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|at Rangers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shea Langeliers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Langeliers Stats
- Shea Langeliers has 18 hits with two doubles, six home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
- He's slashing .222/.300/.469 on the year.
Langeliers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|at Angels
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 24
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
