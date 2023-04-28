The Oakland Athletics (5-21) and Cincinnati Reds (10-15) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET. The Athletics are coming off a series defeat to the Angels, and the Reds a series win over the Rangers.

The Athletics will give the nod to Kyle Muller (0-2, 7.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luis Cessa (0-3, 10.80 ERA).

Reds vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Muller - OAK (0-2, 7.23 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-3, 10.80 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Cessa

Cessa (0-3) takes the mound first for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 10.80 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.80, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .403 batting average against him.

Cessa has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season entering this game.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

The Athletics' Muller (0-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 7.23, a 1.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.028.

In five starts this season, Muller has not yet earned a quality start.

Muller has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

