TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati with 25 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .440.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • In 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (28.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
