The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.404) and OPS (.804) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

India has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (34.6%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 65.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings