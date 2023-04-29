Jose Garcia -- 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 29 at 4:07 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .231.

In 54.5% of his 22 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (31.8%), with more than one RBI in three of them (13.6%).

He has scored in eight games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

