Jose Garcia -- 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 29 at 4:07 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .231.
  • In 54.5% of his 22 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (31.8%), with more than one RBI in three of them (13.6%).
  • He has scored in eight games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (8.05).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Muller (0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .347 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.