Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Garcia -- 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 29 at 4:07 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .231.
- In 54.5% of his 22 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (31.8%), with more than one RBI in three of them (13.6%).
- He has scored in eight games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (8.05).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.8 per game).
- Muller (0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .347 batting average against him.
