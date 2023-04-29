On Saturday, Kevin Newman (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .208.

This season, Newman has tallied at least one hit in eight of 16 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8%.

In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings