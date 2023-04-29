On Saturday, Kevin Newman (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .208.
  • This season, Newman has tallied at least one hit in eight of 16 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31.3% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8%.
  • In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (8.05).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .347 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.