The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley head into the second of a three-game series against Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Reds vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (17).

Cincinnati is slugging .360, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Reds have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Cincinnati is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (118 total).

The Reds are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Reds strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.508).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (0-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Greene is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Greene is trying to secure his third start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics W 11-7 Away Luis Cessa Drew Rucinski 4/29/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics - Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres - Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn

