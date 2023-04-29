Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Athletics on April 29, 2023
The Cincinnati Reds visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jonathan India, Brent Rooker and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Greene Stats
- The Reds will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (0-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In five starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 17
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 7
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Mar. 30
|3.1
|5
|3
|3
|8
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hunter Greene's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
India Stats
- India has collected 27 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .287/.400/.404 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 21 hits with two doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI.
- He's slashing .339/.462/.758 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 28
|3-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Angels
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
Bet on player props for Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.