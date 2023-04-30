Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .217 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 52.2% of his 23 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Garcia has an RBI in seven of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this season (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
- Waldichuk (0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
