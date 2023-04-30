Matt Reynolds makes his season debut when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.

In 43 of 93 games last season (46.2%) Reynolds got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (15.1%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 3.2% of his games last season (93 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds drove in a run in 15 of 93 games last season (16.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 30.1% of his 93 games last season, he scored (28 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 36 .270 AVG .215 .361 OBP .263 .380 SLG .271 8 XBH 6 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 46/19 K/BB 32/7 1 SB 4 Home Away 51 GP 42 28 (54.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (35.7%) 9 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.9%) 18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (23.8%) 3 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)