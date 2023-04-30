Nick Senzel -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .260.

Senzel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471 with one homer.

In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one game this year.

Senzel has driven home a run in six games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), including three multi-run games (20.0%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

