Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .260.
- Senzel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471 with one homer.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Senzel has driven home a run in six games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), including three multi-run games (20.0%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.86 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
