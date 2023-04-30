Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jonathan India, Brent Rooker and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Lodolo Stats

The Reds will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-1) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lodolo has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

Lodolo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Apr. 24 4.0 9 6 6 6 2 vs. Rays Apr. 18 4.2 12 8 8 4 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 13 5.0 8 2 2 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 8 7.0 3 0 0 12 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 1 5.0 7 2 2 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nick Lodolo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has eight doubles, a home run, 16 walks and 11 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .283/.392/.394 on the season.

India has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and three RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 24 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has two doubles, eight home runs, 15 walks and 20 RBI (22 total hits).

He's slashed .333/.458/.727 on the season.

Rooker has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Apr. 28 3-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Angels Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Angels Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2

Shea Langeliers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Langeliers Stats

Shea Langeliers has 20 hits with two doubles, a triple, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.

He's slashed .233/.305/.488 on the season.

Langeliers enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Langeliers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Apr. 28 2-for-5 0 0 3 4 at Angels Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Angels Apr. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.