Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.396) and OPS (.789) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
  • In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) India has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this season (32.1%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (60.7%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Snell (0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
