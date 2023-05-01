After batting .270 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .230 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Newman is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Newman has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (16.7%).

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Newman has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), with more than one RBI four times (22.2%).

In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

