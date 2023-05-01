After batting .270 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .230 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Newman is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Newman has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (16.7%).
  • In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Newman has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), with more than one RBI four times (22.2%).
  • In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Snell (0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.87, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
