Luke Maile -- 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has a home run and two walks while hitting .250.

In four of 11 games this season, Maile has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Maile has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

