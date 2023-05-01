On Monday, Nick Senzel (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Senzel will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .556 with two homers in his last games.
  • Senzel has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).
  • In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Senzel has driven home a run in seven games this season (43.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in eight games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Snell (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.87 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
