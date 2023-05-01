Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (15-14) against the Cincinnati Reds (12-16) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 1.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (0-4, 5.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (125 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Reds Schedule