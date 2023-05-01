Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Padres on May 1, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan India and others in the San Diego Padres-Cincinnati Reds matchup at PETCO Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
India Stats
- India has collected 29 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .287/.393/.396 so far this year.
- India has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three walks and three RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Snell Stats
- Blake Snell (0-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his sixth start of the season.
- None of Snell's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Snell has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|5
|vs. Braves
|Apr. 18
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|at Mets
|Apr. 12
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|5
|5
|at Braves
|Apr. 6
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|vs. Rockies
|Mar. 30
|4.1
|6
|3
|3
|9
|1
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has 33 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .308/.400/.514 so far this year.
- Bogaerts has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has three doubles, five home runs, 30 walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .202/.388/.384 on the season.
- Soto takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
