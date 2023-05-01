Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan India and others in the San Diego Padres-Cincinnati Reds matchup at PETCO Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has collected 29 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.393/.396 so far this year.

India has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three walks and three RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (0-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his sixth start of the season.

None of Snell's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 25 5.0 4 2 2 5 5 vs. Braves Apr. 18 5.0 3 2 2 5 3 at Mets Apr. 12 5.0 6 4 4 5 5 at Braves Apr. 6 3.2 6 4 4 2 4 vs. Rockies Mar. 30 4.1 6 3 3 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luke Weaver's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has 33 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .308/.400/.514 so far this year.

Bogaerts has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has three doubles, five home runs, 30 walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .202/.388/.384 on the season.

Soto takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.