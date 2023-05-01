Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.268 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .253.
- In 60.0% of his 25 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 25 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (44.0%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.87, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
