The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .217 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in eight of 25 games this year (32.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings