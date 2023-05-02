Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali has three walks while hitting .200.
- Casali has picked up a hit in four games this year (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
- Casali has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 13 games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
