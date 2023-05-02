Kevin Newman -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .231.
  • Newman is batting .300 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Newman has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.8%).
  • In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Newman has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (21.1%).
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
