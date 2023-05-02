Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Newman -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .231.
- Newman is batting .300 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Newman has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.8%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Newman has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (21.1%).
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
