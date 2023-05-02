After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Matt Reynolds and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.

Reynolds picked up a hit in 46.2% of his games last season (43 of 93), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (15.1%).

He hit a home run in 3.2% of his games in 2022 (three of 93), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds drove in a run in 15 games last year out of 93 (16.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He touched home plate in 28 of 93 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 36 .270 AVG .215 .361 OBP .263 .380 SLG .271 8 XBH 6 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 46/19 K/BB 32/7 1 SB 4 Home Away 51 GP 42 28 (54.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (35.7%) 9 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.9%) 18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (23.8%) 3 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.9%)

