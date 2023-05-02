Matt Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Matt Reynolds and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Reynolds picked up a hit in 46.2% of his games last season (43 of 93), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (15.1%).
- He hit a home run in 3.2% of his games in 2022 (three of 93), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds drove in a run in 15 games last year out of 93 (16.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He touched home plate in 28 of 93 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.215
|.361
|OBP
|.263
|.380
|SLG
|.271
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|46/19
|K/BB
|32/7
|1
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|28 (54.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (35.7%)
|9 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.9%)
|18 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (23.8%)
|3 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Wacha (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
