The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .224.

In nine of 26 games this season (34.6%), Fairchild has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings