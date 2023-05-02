Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .275 with six doubles and 11 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.
- In 72.4% of his games this year (21 of 29), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
