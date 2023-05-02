Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .275 with six doubles and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.

In 72.4% of his games this year (21 of 29), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

