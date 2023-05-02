Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will match up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Jordan Poole is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Warriors topped the Kings on Sunday, 120-100. Curry scored a team-high 50 points (and contributed six assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 50 8 6 1 0 7 Andrew Wiggins 17 7 2 1 0 1 Klay Thompson 16 5 1 0 0 2

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies on Friday, 125-85. Their top scorer was D'Angelo Russell with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 31 2 4 1 1 5 LeBron James 22 5 6 1 0 2 Anthony Davis 16 14 1 0 5 0

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Poole is tops on his squad in both points (20.4) and assists (4.5) per game, and also posts 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson is averaging 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Draymond Green leads the Warriors at 6.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Kevon Looney posts a team-best 9.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 7 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 63% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is the Lakers' top rebounder (12.5 per game), and he averages 25.9 points and 2.6 assists.

LeBron James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game), and he delivers 6.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Russell is putting up a team-best 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Lakers receive 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jarred Vanderbilt.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 32.1 5.1 5.3 0.9 0.4 4.8 Anthony Davis LAL 19.3 14.1 2.8 1.4 3.7 0.3 Kevon Looney GS 6.2 14.1 4.3 0.7 0.5 0 LeBron James LAL 25.5 9.2 5.6 0.9 1.1 2.6 Draymond Green GS 8.7 5.4 6.2 1.7 1.1 0.5 Austin Reaves LAL 18.1 4.3 4.9 0.5 0.3 2.2

