Player props can be found for Xander Bogaerts and Jonathan India, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Cincinnati Reds at PETCO Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

India Stats

India has eight doubles, a home run, 16 walks and 12 RBI (30 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.374/.373 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has recorded 20 hits with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .244/.351/.366 slash line on the year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Apr. 28 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .304/.392/.500 so far this year.

Bogaerts will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has six doubles, five home runs, 31 walks and 14 RBI (24 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .222/.396/.417 so far this season.

Soto brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

