Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .219.
- In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Newman has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%).
- In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn (0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 7.16 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.592 WHIP ranks 69th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
