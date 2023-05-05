The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .219.

In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Newman has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%).

In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings