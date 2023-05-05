On Friday, Luke Maile (on the back of going 2-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Padres.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .318 with a home run and two walks.

This year, Maile has posted at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Maile has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings