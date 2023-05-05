The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez take on Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The White Sox have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Reds (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Reds vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been the moneyline favorite eight total times this season. They've gone 5-3 in those games.

Cincinnati has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Cincinnati has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have had a spread set for only two outings this season, and failed to cover in both.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 4-12 6-8 7-10 6-14 7-4

