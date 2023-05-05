Jonathan India and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are third-worst in MLB action with 21 home runs.

Cincinnati has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.358).

The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Cincinnati ranks 22nd in runs scored with 131 (4.2 per game).

The Reds' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.524).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Greene heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Greene will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Luke Weaver Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Graham Ashcraft Joey Lucchesi 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Luis Cessa Max Scherzer 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander

