Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) on Friday, May 5 against the Chicago White Sox (10-22), who will answer with Lance Lynn. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to win. The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-4, 7.16 ERA)

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in four, or 18.2%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

