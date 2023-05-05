Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) and the Chicago White Sox (10-22) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • This season, the Reds have been favored eight times and won five of those games.
  • This season Cincinnati has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
  • Cincinnati has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 131 (4.2 per game).
  • The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 29 @ Athletics W 3-2 Hunter Greene vs Kyle Muller
April 30 @ Athletics L 5-4 Nick Lodolo vs Ken Waldichuk
May 1 @ Padres L 8-3 Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
May 2 @ Padres W 2-1 Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
May 3 @ Padres L 7-1 Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
May 5 White Sox - Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
May 6 White Sox - Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
May 7 White Sox - Luke Weaver vs Michael Kopech
May 9 Mets - Graham Ashcraft vs Joey Lucchesi
May 10 Mets - Luis Cessa vs Max Scherzer
May 11 Mets - Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander

