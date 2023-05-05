Reds vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) and the Chicago White Sox (10-22) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Reds have been favored eight times and won five of those games.
- This season Cincinnati has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Cincinnati has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 131 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Greene vs Kyle Muller
|April 30
|@ Athletics
|L 5-4
|Nick Lodolo vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 1
|@ Padres
|L 8-3
|Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
|May 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 10
|Mets
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Max Scherzer
|May 11
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
