Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-3.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's games this year have an average total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat have gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Miami has won 35 out of the 56 games, or 62.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Miami has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
- New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116.0
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 contests.
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (16-25-0) than it has in home games (14-27-0).
- The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- Miami has a 13-12 record against the spread and a 19-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Three of the Knicks' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- This season, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
- The Knicks put up an average of 116.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|12-28
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|13-9
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116.0
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
