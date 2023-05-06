When the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) play at FTX Arena on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, the Knicks beat the Heat 111-105, led by Jalen Brunson with 30 points (plus two assists and five rebounds). Caleb Martin was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 22 points while adding one assist and eight boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 8 1 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 21 2 5 0 0 4 Max Strus 17 1 1 0 0 3

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 30 5 2 2 0 6 Julius Randle 25 12 8 0 0 3 RJ Barrett 24 3 3 0 0 5

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat with 20.4 points per contest and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 3.2 assists.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat at 5.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Martin puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry averages 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and delivers 4.1 assists.

Brunson paces the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Josh Hart is putting up 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 23.7 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 RJ Barrett NY 18.3 4.2 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.6 7 3.5 0.9 0.4 0 Mitchell Robinson NY 7.6 10.4 0.8 0.9 2.7 0 Caleb Martin MIA 10.6 5.2 2 1 0.1 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 17.5 3.1 3.3 1.4 0.1 1.5

