Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs White Sox Player Props
|Reds vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs White Sox
|Reds vs White Sox Odds
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .239.
- In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has driven home a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In seven of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.3 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.