The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 33 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (34.4%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (56.3%), including four games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings