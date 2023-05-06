Nick Lodolo will take the hill for the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) on Saturday, May 6 versus the Chicago White Sox (11-22), who will counter with Mike Clevinger. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.16 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in five, or 21.7%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

