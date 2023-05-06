Player prop betting options for Jonathan India, Andrew Vaughn and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Chicago White Sox matchup at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Lodolo Stats

The Reds' Nick Lodolo (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lodolo has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Lodolo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Apr. 30 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 24 4.0 9 6 6 6 2 vs. Rays Apr. 18 4.2 12 8 8 4 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 13 5.0 8 2 2 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 8 7.0 3 0 0 12 2

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

India Stats

India has eight doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 13 RBI (33 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .280/.374/.398 on the year.

India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 34 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 12 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .318/.362/.439 slash line so far this year.

Friedl enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Padres May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Padres May. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Apr. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits).

He has a slash line of .244/.353/.403 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has put up 29 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .236/.304/.463 so far this season.

Robert brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

