Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs White Sox Player Props
|Reds vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs White Sox
|Reds vs White Sox Odds
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .241 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Steer has recorded a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (48.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.