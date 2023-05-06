TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, TJ Friedl (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with 34 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .439.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 23 of 32 games this year (71.9%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (28.1%).
- He has homered in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.3 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
