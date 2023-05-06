Nate Lashley is the current leader (+2500) at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after two rounds of play.

Wells Fargo Championship Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
  • Venue: Quail Hollow Club
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards

Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win

Xander Schauffele

  • Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -5 5 2 2nd
Round 2 69 -2 3 1 30th

Tyrrell Hatton

  • Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Hatton Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -2 4 2 25th
Round 2 65 -6 6 2 1st

Justin Thomas

  • Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Thomas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -3 5 2 16th
Round 2 67 -4 6 2 10th

Sung-Jae Im

  • Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Im Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -2 5 1 25th
Round 2 66 -5 6 1 4th

Wyndham Clark

  • Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -4 6 2 7th
Round 2 67 -4 3 1 10th

Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Max Homa 13th (-5) +1800
Tommy Fleetwood 10th (-6) +2000
Adam Scott 4th (-7) +2000
Patrick Cantlay 20th (-4) +2000
Adam Svensson 4th (-7) +2200
J.J. Spaun 4th (-7) +2200
Nate Lashley 1st (-8) +2500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10th (-6) +3300
Taylor Moore 13th (-5) +5000
Gary Woodland 20th (-4) +6600

