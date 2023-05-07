Jonathan India -- batting .308 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.421) and OPS (.813) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

India enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In 72.7% of his 33 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 11 games this season (33.3%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 19 games this year (57.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings