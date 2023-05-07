Nick Senzel -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .270 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has driven home a run in nine games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in nine of 21 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.3 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
