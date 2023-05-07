How to Watch the Reds vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs White Sox Player Props
|Reds vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs White Sox Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 23 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in baseball.
- Cincinnati has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.361).
- The Reds are 16th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- Cincinnati has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (140 total runs).
- The Reds are 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- The Reds average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.494).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Ashcraft is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Ashcraft will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Max Scherzer
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Sandy Alcantara
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.