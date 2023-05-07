Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. White Sox on May 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jonathan India, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Ashcraft Stats
- The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will make his seventh start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Ashcraft has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|May. 2
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|Apr. 21
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 15
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|at Braves
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has collected 36 hits with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .298/.392/.421 slash line so far this season.
- India has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 31 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .248/.324/.480 slash line on the season.
- Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI.
- He has a .234/.340/.387 slash line so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.